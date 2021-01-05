Jamf manages over 20 million Apple devices for over 47,000 customers

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it is now running on more than 20 million Apple devices around the world. Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform is the only solution of scale that automates the entire lifecycle of Apple in the enterprise, including device deployment, management and security, while optimizing the legendary Apple user experience and eliminating the need for IT personnel to touch the device.

“Coming into 2015, Jamf was 13 years old and managing less than 4 million devices for approximately 5,000 customers. That year, as the enterprise saw a growing number of professionals demanding to use Apple at work, we set an aggressive goal to empower the new workforce by running on 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “Through our mission to help organizations succeed with Apple, we are proud to have achieved this milestone, and more importantly to have enabled so many organizations to help their employees, doctors, nurses, teachers and students get the most out of their technology and be their best.”

Jamf is now running on more than 20 million devices and serving more than 47,000 customers, adding more than 4 million devices and 11,000 customers this year alone. These organizations include:

• 24 of the 25 most valuable brands

• 10 out of the 10 largest U.S. banks

• 10 of the top 10 global universities

• 16 of the top 20 best U.S. hospitals

• 7 of the top 10 Fortune 500 technology companies

Jamf’s growth stems from strong customer loyalty, which is reflected in its high scores on customer review sites like TrustRadius, Gartner Peer Insights and G2.com, Inc. TrustRadius named Jamf a 2020 top-rated 2020 Mobile Device Management solution. In G2’s latest report released last month, Jamf rated #1 in 19 different categories, including overall mobile device management solutions and usability for enterprise mobility management.

In a year like no other, digital transformations that were once visionary, like zero-touch deployment for at-home employees, virtually educating students and remote patient care, are now necessary and here for the long term. Throughout the year, Jamf expanded its capabilities to extend its leadership position as the most robust Apple Enterprise Management platform available today.

