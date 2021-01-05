New Apple patent reveals work on Apple Watch blood pressure measurement

Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,881,307) for “devices and systems for correcting errors in blood pressure measurements.” The goal is to make the Apple Watch an effective blood pressure measuring tool.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Blood pressure measurements from relatively large and bulky oscillimetry cuffs (e.g., 5 cm or more in width) have minimal error in the blood pressure measurement. Apple says that while such blood pressure measurement devices may be adequate for special cases, more convenient blood pressure monitoring may be desirable. The tech giant adds that more convenient blood pressure monitoring may increase the adoption of non-clinical measurements and monitoring of blood pressure by common consumers, thereby decreasing risks associated with delayed detection of hypertension. And what could be more convenient than measuring blood pressure than a wrist-worn device such as the Apple Watch?

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Apple’s second granted patent regarding blood pressure monitoring is part of a larger project on this subject. Back on December 10, 2020, Patently Apple posted a patent application report titled “Apple Reveals an all-new Wearable Blood Pressure Device with an Inflatable Cuff and Controller Interface.”

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, boy, the ability to accurately measure blood pressure would be yet another boon for Apple Watch; a major selling-point!