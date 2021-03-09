Apple’s 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro launch is imminent

Apple’s 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro launch looks imminent. Taiwan-based touch panel maker GIS plans to plans to invest an additional NT$3.404 billion to expand its backend module capacity for IT products at its factory site in Chengdu, China, according a DigiTimes report, citing supply chain sources.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

One of the new products will likely be Apple’s long-rumored 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, which is slated to launch at the end of March or early in the second quarter, the industry sources said. The timeframe suggests that the device could be announced by Apple within the next few weeks, or in April at the latest.

The device would still have an LCD display, but with Mini-LED backlighting for higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and other benefits. It’s unclear if the 11-inch iPad Pro will be updated with a Mini-LED display too, as many rumors have only mentioned the 12.9-inch model, despite the fact the devices are usually updated together.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to feature a faster A14X chip and support for 5G networks on models with cellular connectivity.