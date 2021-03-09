Russo brothers’ film ‘Cherry’ premieres on Apple TV+ on March 12th

The Russo brothers’ Apple Original Film “Cherry” premiered in select theaters on February 26th and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12th.

“Cherry” follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.

Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, “Cherry” is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

MacDailyNews Take: Another awards-season contender!

The Russo brothers’ Cherry is an Apple Original Films, Hideaway Entertainment, and AGBO production in association with Endeavor Content. The screenplay by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg.