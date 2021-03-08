Apple Special Event to be held on March 23rd, leaker claims

Apple will hold its first special event of the year on March 23rd, according to information provided by a reputable Chinese leaker (via DuanRui).

Kang was first to reveal that Apple would revive MagSafe branding for the iPhone 12 series and also information about the HomePod mini, among other accurate leaks.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Apple is expected to launch AirTags, new iPads, and possibly updated AirPods at a spring event, and leaker “Kang” believes that date will be March 23. Apple’s event is expected to be held digitally and live-streamed via its website and official YouTube channel. March 23 and March 30 are both reasonable guesses for when Apple is set to hold an event. Apple tends to hold events on Tuesday and is also expected to hold an event in the “early spring” to coincide with the launch of App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5. Mounting evidence of the imminent release of ‌AirTags‌ suggests Apple’s Tile-like tracker could debut at the rumored March 23 event. DigiTimes, and others, have also suggested Apple will release updated iPad models with mini-LED displays and faster processors in the first half of the year.

MacDailyNews Take: Prosser concurs on March 23rd for the Apple Special Event: