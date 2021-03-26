Leaker: Apple AirTags about the size of a half dollar coin, cost around $39

The size of Apple’s widely-expected AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a U.S. half dollar coin and three times the thickness, leaker Max Weinbach says on his YouTube channel EverythingApplePro.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

According to Weinbach, the ‌AirTags‌ will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece.

Based on images found within an internal build of iOS 13, ‌‌AirTags‌‌ are small, circular white tags with an Apple logo on the front. They will likely be attached to items via adhesive or an attachment point like a ring, and there may be multiple ways to use them with different items.

According to his retail sources, Weinbach says ‌AirTags‌ are estimated to be priced at around $39 each… When they’ll be launched though remains the question.