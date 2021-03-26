Leaker: Apple AirTags about the size of a half dollar coin, cost around $39

The size of Apple’s widely-expected AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a U.S. half dollar coin and three times the thickness, leaker Max Weinbach says on his YouTube channel EverythingApplePro.
According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece.
Based on images found within an internal build of iOS 13, AirTags are small, circular white tags with an Apple logo on the front. They will likely be attached to items via adhesive or an attachment point like a ring, and there may be multiple ways to use them with different items.
According to his retail sources, Weinbach says AirTags are estimated to be priced at around $39 each… When they’ll be launched though remains the question.
MacDailyNews Take: The Apple AirTags size seems right. A new “Items” tab in Apple’s Find My app in the iOS 14.5 beta has led to some to believe that the Apple AirTags product will be released soon as Apple has said that iOS 14.5 will be released in “early spring.”
Tim should gift Jill a box in case Joe gets lost.
Assuming the leak is accurate or close, once again its over-priced for what it does.. At that price if you wanted to track and locate several important items, it could cost you hundreds of $$… at some point Apple really needs to ponder more realistic prices for some of their tech..