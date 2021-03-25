It’s time for Apple to release new Apple TV hardware

Since the Apple TV 4K launched in September 2017, we (naturally) haven’t heard a peep from Apple about new Apple TV hardware. Yet, in that time, the Apple TV has become an essential device for many Apple users which begs the question of whether — and when — an update isfinally coming.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Earlier this month, we asked 9to5Mac readers if they would prefer a new Apple TV with upgraded hardware or a cheaper model. More than 45% of our readers are willing to pay more for a new upgraded Apple TV, while more than 30% think Apple should offer multiple models…

The Apple TV still runs smoothly with the A10X Fusion chip and 32GB/64GB of storage. But for the set-top-box to survive for more years to come and not be discontinued like the original HomePod, Apple needs to upgrade it. Here’s what the next generation must have.

The next step should be offering 8K support… [and] if 8K isn’t enough [or is too early] to convince Apple TV users to upgrade, a more powerful processor might be. There are a pair of reasons for this: to offer multiple streams on the screen and to improve the Apple Arcade experience… It would also be a great time to redesign the Siri Remote.