Apple iPhone survives 30-day plunge in deep, frozen Saskatchewan lake

Angie Carriere dropped her iPhone into frozen Waskesiu Lake while she was ice fishing in Saskatchewan, Canada.

A month later, spurred by wanting to get the photos she took using her iPhone, with the help of friends, she retrieved off the bottom of the still-frozen lake.

Of course, it still works. “There’s nothing about the phone that doesn’t work. It’s amazing!” Carriere reports.

Watch CTV Saskatoon’s Carla Shynkaruk who followed the trail of an iPhone that survived an icy watery trek:

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats and Happy 50th, Angie!

MacDailyNews Note: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes).

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes). iPhone 11 has a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes).

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes).

iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus have a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

