Team of divers discover working Apple iPhone X at the bottom of a murky lake

In the United Kingdom, an apparently indestructible Apple iPhone survived under murky water for two days before being discovered by divers at the bottom of a lake.
The phone was discovered by a team of professional divers. It belonged to a member of staff at a watersports park in Nottinghamshire.
“The screen lit up and he had a missed call from his granddad,” the diver who discovered it said.
The iPhone X was recovered on Saturday, August 10, after being underwater since late last week.
Not bad, at all. That IP rating alone makes it worth the price, at least for that owner.