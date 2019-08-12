Team of divers discover working Apple iPhone X at the bottom of a murky lake

In the United Kingdom, an apparently indestructible Apple iPhone survived under murky water for two days before being discovered by divers at the bottom of a lake.

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

The phone was discovered by a team of professional divers. It belonged to a member of staff at a watersports park in Nottinghamshire.

“The screen lit up and he had a missed call from his granddad,” the diver who discovered it said.

The iPhone X was recovered on Saturday, August 10, after being underwater since late last week.

