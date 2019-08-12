Why Apple’s 2019 iPhones won’t have 5G

You’ll have to wait until 2020 for iPhone 5G.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

The truth is, it isn’t that the iPhone isn’t ready for 5G, it’s that 5G isn’t ready for the iPhone. ZDNet’s sister site CNET has been looking at 5G from the perspective of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch, and the conclusion is that 5G isn’t ready for prime time… While a 5G-capable iPhone would no doubt legitimize the technology, Apple neither needs 5G to sell iPhones nor does it need the blow-back from consumers who are dissatisfied by what it has to offer.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 11 is going to be all about the camera(s) and that’s going to sell a lot of units to people who thought they might be waiting until next year’s 5G iPhone.

Smart Frame is going to be a tent pole feature. Expect this batch of iPhones, the last one prior to the start of the iPhone 5G super cycle in late 2020, to focus on the triple camera array, Smart Frame, and other camera-related features as the main selling point.