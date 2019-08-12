How to keep your MacBook Pro battery healthy for years

In just a few steps you can maximize how long it is before you have to replace your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro battery and how many hours of use you can get out of your battery each day.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Every battery in the world has a certain number of times, or cycles, that it can go through before it is considered to be spent… Whether it’s in a MacBook, an iPhone or any other device… a battery is a physical and chemical process. How it’s used affects how it works and how it lasts. If you have a MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with built-in batteries, Apple will replace the battery for around $130, and if your keyboard needs replacing, you get a battery replacement as part of the same procedure. Let’s just make that as rare a service repair as we can.

MacDailyNews Note: Charge your Apple lithium-ion battery whenever you can. There’s no need to let it discharge 100% before recharging.

Apple lithium-ion batteries work in charge cycles. You complete one charge cycle when you’ve used (discharged) an amount that equals 100% of your battery’s capacity — but not necessarily all from one charge. For instance, you might use 75% of your battery’s capacity one day, then recharge it fully overnight. If you use 25% the next day, you will have discharged a total of 100%, and the two days will add up to one charge cycle.