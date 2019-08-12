Apple patent reveals plans to make MacBooks perform faster than ever

A newly-revealed Apple patent application shows how Apple is working to make future MacBooks perform even better for users.

Julio Cachila for International Business Times:

Apple is looking for ways to make top-performing MacBooks perform even faster than ever. According to a patent titled “Presence Sensing,” Apple is looking to give sleeping MacBooks the ability to detect if there’s a person in front of it; that the person is its owner; and that if the person is its owner, it will wake up without the user having to press anything on the device. How does the device determine if the person in front is its owner? By using Face ID. Simply put, if the device senses that a person is nearby, it will quietly activate Face ID to check if he or she is the owner. If he or she is, then the device wakes up to let the user work on it; if not, then the device stays in sleep mode.

MacDailyNews Take: Currently, on X-class iPhones and iPad Pro units equipped with TrueDepth Camera systems, the device will check for attention before dimming the display or lowering the volume of alerts. This sounds like a logical extension that can save a few seconds here and there that will add up over time.

On iPhone and iPad, you can turn that attention on or off via Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Attention Aware Features.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “TJ” for the heads up.]