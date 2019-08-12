Apple’s Notes app censors handwritten profanity

I just realized while writing that automatically detected titles in Notes sensor “bad” words…

Ivan Mehta for TNW:

Apple works very hard to maintain a “clean” and family-friendly image. So much so that it censors handwritten words when suggesting a title for notes.

Today, a user in r/iOSBeta subreddit noted the company’s algorithm muted the word “fuck” when recommending a title for the handwritten note.

However, Apple doesn’t seem to be muting every cuss word. For instance, it didn’t mute “ass.”

We’ve asked Apple for more details, and we’ll update the story accordingly. This is a hilariously bad attempt by Apple to keep its suggestions at a PG-13 level.