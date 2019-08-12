Apple’s Notes app censors handwritten profanity

I just realized while writing that automatically detected titles in Notes sensor “bad” words…
Apple works very hard to maintain a “clean” and family-friendly image. So much so that it censors handwritten words when suggesting a title for notes.
Today, a user in r/iOSBeta subreddit noted the company’s algorithm muted the word “fuck” when recommending a title for the handwritten note.
However, Apple doesn’t seem to be muting every cuss word. For instance, it didn’t mute “ass.”
We’ve asked Apple for more details, and we’ll update the story accordingly. This is a hilariously bad attempt by Apple to keep its suggestions at a PG-13 level.
MacDailyNews Take: Some might ask “WTF?”
When decorum is repression, the only dignity free men have is to speak out. — Abbie Hoffman
But, others might approve.
Observe decorum, and it will open a path to morality. — Mason Cooley
🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️… unbelievable.. that is freaking intrusive and totalitarian .
Ahh the irony in the 1984 commercial . And what seems has turned into a hypocrisy !
Plus has Apple ever looked into what happens when a 3 letter word s.e.x or f.u.c.k or the combination in typed in safari …and the resulting images???
So are they going to ban the use of those words in safari too,..
It would seem that would be more critical than a title for my privet notes..
This is Fucking Joke ! Apple !!!
Why did you put periods in the words?
You can manually set that word in the title if you want. This isn’t censorship, it’s not having such words in the dictionary so it doesn’t incorrectly suggest it to a 6 year old. The only sure way to avoid doing that, is not knowing the word.
I agree with your thoughts. Apple doesn’t know the age of the Notes user or their offense level. Better safe than sorry.
I confirmed that. Type a nonsense word, and you get “New Note”
Either that, or Apple is censoring Porb and Intr, too, most likely because those are the words most likely to invoke the Illuminati.