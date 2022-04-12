Apple could be poised to unleash $90 billion in buybacks

When Apple reports results later this month on the 28th, investors will, as always, be eyeing revenue and profit, but they also will be focused on the company’s plans for buybacks and dividends.

Jack Denton for Barron’s:

Faced with a balance sheet flush with cash, the company is likely to boost share buybacks as well as raise its dividend, Citi analyst Jim Suva said in a report on Tuesday. A higher dividend and accelerated repurchases should, in theory, make the company a more attractive investment and help lift its stock price. Citi expects Apple to announce an incremental stock repurchase program of $80 billion to $90 billion when the iPhone maker reports earnings on April 28. The company may also raise its dividend by 5% to 10%, Suva said. A new buyback program would come on the heels of $81 billion deployed in repurchases across the last 12 months.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last month:

The great advantage of cash-rich, cash-generating Apple is that it’s a refuge from the vagaries of the market.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.