Apple’s 10th gen. iPad to get new flat-edge design, larger display, and more

MySmartPrice has received exclusive CAD renders of Apple’s entry-level 10th generation iPad via an iPad case maker that reveal a new flat-edge design, larger display, and more.

The next-gen iPad, due later this year, is expected to sport Apple’s A14 Bionic SoC — the same chip in the 4th-gen. iPad Air and the iPhone 12 series — which supports 5G cellular connectivity.

Venkatesh Gorantla for MySmartPrice:

We can see that the 10th gen iPad will look similar to the 9th Gen from the front with the camera on the top and Touch ID on the bottom of the screen. We can also see the sizeable bezels on all four sides. To the back, it looks like the next-gen iPad will come with a single camera, just like the last-gen device. But, based on these images, it looks like the 10th Gen will get an LED flash and a camera island, unlike the 9th Gen. The back also comes with the Apple logo. The device’s charging port is still a mystery as the CAD renders have a red mark on them. So, we are still not sure if Apple will jump to Type-C or stick to the lighting port. A report from a couple of months back suggests Apple might bring the USB Type-C port for the new iPad. The next-gen iPad is also expected to feature a larger display than the predecessor and measure 248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98mm, which is wider, but slimmer than the 9th gen iPad.

MacDailyNews Take: Looks legit.

