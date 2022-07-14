Fed mulls historic 100 basis-point interest rate hike to battle rampant U.S. inflation

U.S. Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike this month following yet another dismal report of increasingly rampant U.S. inflation.
Catarina Saraiva, Steve Matthews, and Jonnelle Marte for Bloomberg News:
“Everything is in play,” Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told reporters in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday after US consumer prices rose a faster-than-forecast 9.1% in the year through June. Asked if that included raising rates by a full percentage point, he replied, “it would mean everything.
Investors bet that the Fed is more likely than not to raise interest rates by 100 basis points when it meets July 26-27, which would be the largest increase since the Fed started directly using overnight interest rates to conduct monetary policy in the early 1990s.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, speaking Wednesday evening in an interview on Bloomberg Television, declined to say if she favored going bigger at the July meeting, noting there were important data releases between now and then. But she said there was “no reason” for raising rates by less than the 75 basis points that policy makers delivered last month.
“What I take from the report, and it was uniformly bad — there was no good news in that report at all — is that inflation remains at an unacceptably high level,” she said. “We at the Fed have to be very deliberate and intentional about continuing on this path of raising our interest rate until we get and see convincing evidence that inflation has turned a corner.”
San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly, speaking in a separate interview with the New York Times late Wednesday, said that “My most likely posture is 0.75, because of the data I’ve seen,” adding that she had expected the CPI number to be high: “I saw that data and thought: This isn’t good news.”
MacDailyNews Take: Again, as we wrote earlier this week: For new generations, sometimes tough lessons have to be retaught and learned the hard way.
As we go through this, remember: It’s always darkest before the dawn.
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022
In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “Inflation is 7% — 1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill… [which] comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
