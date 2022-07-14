The Independent reviews Apple’s M2 MacBook Air: ‘Outguns the M1 MacBook Air’

The Independent’s Trent Crimm… er, David Phelan has been using Apple’s all-new 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air for the past week, checking out the new design, running multiple programs to see its speed and responsiveness under pressure and testing its battery life. Phelan has also been testing the comfort of the keyboard, efficiency of the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and the quality of the screen and speakers.

David Phelan for The Independent:

Apple describes the MacBook Air as the world’s best-selling laptop. As it’s just become faster, thinner and lighter, we can likely expect it to do very well.

It’s fast and effective. Unless you have seriously advanced programs that you regularly use, I’d say this laptop is easily powerful enough for most. The M2 processor is noticeably faster than the already barnstorming M1 and the battery life remains outstanding.

It must be said that the MacBook Air with M1 processor is still a potent machine and saves a chunk of cash. For many, that laptop will be a sensible choice. But this is undoubtedly a better machine: it outguns the M1 MacBook Air in almost every way. As for other computer brands, this laptop compares very well.

The new MacBook Air shines because of its superb light weight and bright display, its great keyboard and fast performance, and its sheer drop-dead glorious design.