Ahead of new North Carolina campus, Apple seeks 150,000 sq. ft. of additional temporary office space

Nearly a year after announcing its plans for a massive campus in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, Apple is looking for as much as 150,000 square feet of additional temporary office space in Cary, according to some executives in the commercial real estate industry in the Triangle.

Lauren Ohnesorge for Triangle Business Journal:

That’s on top of the MetLife space in Cary the tech giant is already planning to renovate.

As it builds out its hub in Research Triangle Park – one expected to eventually accommodate 3,000 jobs – the California company has wasted no time, pulling the trigger last year on improvements at its temporary home, 301 MetLife Way, a Class A office building at MetLife’s Cary campus. The MetLife building totals 219,000 square feet of Class A office space. Additional details about the lease terms were not available.

Permits approved by the Town of Cary last year describe Apple’s “Phase 1” plan to renovate the first three floors of the Highwoods-owned building, a $5.4 million project.

But it appears Apple is looking for more.