Low-cost 5G iPhone SE and new iPad Air expected at Apple’s March 8th ‘Peek Performance’ event

Apple on Wednesday announced a special event where the company is expected to announce, among other things, a new low-cost 5G-capable “iPhone SE” model. The event, which Apple has tagged “Peek Performance,” will be streamed online.

Apple could announce a new low-cost iPhone with 5G support and a fingerprint reader, as well as a midrange iPad, according to media and analyst reports. The company currently offers a low-cost iPhone called the iPhone SE, which was introduced in the spring of 2020, and retails for $399. The new iPad is expected to be an updated version of the iPad Air, according to Bloomberg. That device was last updated in October 2020 and currently retails for $599.

The 5G iPhone SE is going to sell like crazy at $399. We’re hoping Apple is able to bump up the $399 base model from 64GB to 128GB and the $449 model from 128GB to 256GB. But, even if the onboard storage stays the same, being able to get a real 5G capable iPhone for $399 is going to open up many markets for Apple. Hopefully the company will have stockpiled enough to satisfy demand!

For the iPhone SE to follow this upcoming model, we expect Apple to finally do away with the Home button, bringing on Face ID and an edge-to-edge display, but that will have to wait until the component pricing is right (which should be the case in 2024 or so when that model’s release arrives).

