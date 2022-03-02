It’s official: Apple to hold ‘Peek Performance’ special event on March 8th

Apple will hold a special event on March 8th, the company said on Wednesday. The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of the iPhone SE with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac mini.

“Peek performance. March 8th. See you there,” Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, said in a tweet.

MacDailyNews Take: Hmm, “peek,” not “peak.” We’re going to get a peek into performance? Just a peek? It’s too early for Apple to intro their mixed-reality goggles, right?

Have at it, sleuths!

The Apple event is virtual and can be viewed on 3/8 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST on the Apple TV app or online via Apple here.

