It’s official: Apple to hold ‘Peek Performance’ special event on March 8th

Apple will hold a special event on March 8th, the company said on Wednesday. The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of the iPhone SE with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac mini.
“Peek performance. March 8th. See you there,” Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, said in a tweet.
Peek performance. March 8th. See you there. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cEKMq7BuBh
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 2, 2022
MacDailyNews Take: Hmm, “peek,” not “peak.” We’re going to get a peek into performance? Just a peek? It’s too early for Apple to intro their mixed-reality goggles, right?
Have at it, sleuths!
The Apple event is virtual and can be viewed on 3/8 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST on the Apple TV app or online via Apple here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
8 Comments
Really stoked here. Can’t wait to see the transgender emojis and the announcement of social ranking apps for banks and airlines and schools and universities to download and monitor. Also the monitoring software of photos of every customer. Maybe Tim can do his usual fake excitement and synthetic voice as he walks toward the camera in the fake apricot orchard outside the company HQ building.
Hahahaha so lame. Hey the 1440’s just called and want their misogyny back. I told them it was unlikely but they said they’d hold
Why in the World does Apple’s spell check/auto correct remain untouched/unimproved, while the reach into advanced AI, self-driving cars and powerful new chips are on the radar?
Apple please, at least, announce/notify words you’ve decided to change if the shoddiness of this tech remains on the back burner. Until that time, I’ll rely on Google to be my word authority.
AR! Peek! Performance! Sure sounds to me like it’s time to see the Goggles, the Apple SEE’ds, the iVision, the Apple Gala, the iSight, the glasses baby! It’s AR, it’s a peek, it performs like you’ve never seen before. Can’t wait!
I for one, am looking forward to increased surveillance. If anyone can make it subtle and hardly noticeable, Apple can…if indeed the Apple Scope is revealed.
That pretty much covers it.
YAWN. Mm, hm, smack, smack. What was that you said? Another trash can Mac Pro? More non-upgradeable iMacs? Another iPad pro that is really only suitable for social media ‘work’? Zzzzzzzz. 🥱😴😴😴
Best pun since iSight.