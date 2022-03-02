Apple releases watchOS 8.5 beta 5 to developers and public beta testers

Apple has released watchOS 8.5 beta 4 which comes one week after the previous beta and a couple of weeks after the company made available watchOS 8.4.2 to all users. The watchOS 8.5 beta 4 release is also available to public beta testers.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Different from other operating systems, watchOS 8.5 doesn’t have any major changes. watchOS 8.4, which was released on January 26, featured only a bug fix that prevented the Apple Watch from being recharged with some third-party chargers. Alongside watchOS 8.5, Apple is testing iOS 15.4 with Face ID with mask support, new emojis, and more. For macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas, the company is finally making available Universal Control. Apple is also in the fifth beta version of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about the Apple Beta Software Program here.

