Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook’s email to staff about halting sales in Russia

Team, I wanted to take a moment to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. I know I speak for everyone at Apple in expressing our concern for all of those affected by the violence. With each new image of families fleeing their homes and brave citizens fighting for their lives, we see how important it is for people around the world to come together to advance the cause of peace. Apple is donating to humanitarian relief efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis. We are also working with partners to assess what more we can do. I know that many of you are eager to find ways to support as well, and we want to help amplify the impact of your donations. Starting today, Apple will match your donations at a rate of 2:1 for eligible organizations, and we will make this retroactive for donations to those organizations since Feb. 25. Please visit the Employee Giving Portal to learn more. We are working to support our teams in Ukraine and across the region. In Ukraine, we have been in contact with every employee, assisting them and their families in any way we can. For our Ukrainian team members located outside of the country that may need support, please contact [redacted]. And for any employee who needs any support, please visit the People site for available resources. As a company, we are taking additional actions as well. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens. We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. This moment calls for unity, it calls for courage, and it reminds us that we must never lose sight of the humanity we all share. In these difficult times, I take comfort in knowing that we are united in our commitment to each other, to our users, and to being a force for good in the world. Tim

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, we support Ukraine and widespread solidarity against Russia to bring about an end to these atrocities as quickly as possible.

Again, this is not really much of a business issue for Apple since Russia’s entire GDP is less than that of Texas.

Russia's GDP is less than Texas -$1.709B vs. $1.772B, respectively. Russia is small potatoes; a poor podunk nation w/, unfortunately, a bunch of aging nukes left over from yet another failed socialist state, headed by a despot w/ a raging Napoleon complex.https://t.co/WxyKhB2ezy — MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) March 2, 2022

We agree with Apple halting product sales, but we believe people are smarter than Apple seems to think and that propaganda can and should be seen, not censored, as it tells us more about the perpetrators and their motives than does a vacuum created by censorship.

People who are confident in their ideas and values do not need to impose silence on anyone. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.https://t.co/bRFpDInHC0 — MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) March 1, 2022

Therefore:

• RT News: https://www.rt.com

• Sputnik News: https://sputniknews.com

As we often write, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net.

As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015

