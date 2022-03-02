Ukraine asks Apple to kill App Store in Russia

A Ukrainian government official has called on Apple and Alphabet subsidiary Google to block access to the App Store and the derivate Google Play store in Russia.

Ed Browne for Newsweek:

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, tweeted on Wednesday morning that a “complete blocking” of Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play services could help “end Putin’s regime.” Fedorov also called on payment providers Visa and MasterCard to stop serving the country.

2 steps that will end Putin’s regime by Russians. Firstly, complete exit from the country of @Visa and @MasterCard (not just sanctioned banks). Secondly, complete blocking of the @Apple Store and @Google Play with all apps. This could strike irrevocably! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

No more @Apple product sales in Russia! Now @tim_cook let's finish the job and block @AppStore access in Russia. They kill our children, now kill their access! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 1, 2022

MacDailyNews Note: On February 25th, Fedorov asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to authorize blocking the Apple Store in Russia:

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

