Ukraine asks Apple to kill App Store in Russia

A Ukrainian government official has called on Apple and Alphabet subsidiary Google to block access to the App Store and the derivate Google Play store in Russia.
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, tweeted on Wednesday morning that a “complete blocking” of Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play services could help “end Putin’s regime.” Fedorov also called on payment providers Visa and MasterCard to stop serving the country.
2 steps that will end Putin’s regime by Russians. Firstly, complete exit from the country of @Visa and @MasterCard (not just sanctioned banks). Secondly, complete blocking of the @Apple Store and @Google Play with all apps. This could strike irrevocably!
— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022
No more @Apple product sales in Russia!
Now @tim_cook let's finish the job and block @AppStore access in Russia. They kill our children, now kill their access!
— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 1, 2022
MacDailyNews Note: On February 25th, Fedorov asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to authorize blocking the Apple Store in Russia:
I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS
— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022
Apple already did this. The article about it is on ArsTechnica. It’s mentioned in a lot of places. This is already old news.
Wrong.
Apple’s actions stop short of blocking Russian access to the App Store entirely within the country, as Ukraine’s top tech minister has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to do.
https://www.cnet.com/news/apple-stops-selling-products-in-russia-limits-app-store-apple-pay-and-maps/
You are caught lying. Best just to get off the board altogether.