Ukraine asks Apple to kill App Store in Russia

A Ukrainian government official has called on Apple and Alphabet subsidiary Google to block access to the App Store and the derivate Google Play store in Russia.

Apple’s App Store on iPhone

Ed Browne for Newsweek:

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, tweeted on Wednesday morning that a “complete blocking” of Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play services could help “end Putin’s regime.” Fedorov also called on payment providers Visa and MasterCard to stop serving the country.

MacDailyNews Note: On February 25th, Fedorov asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to authorize blocking the Apple Store in Russia:

