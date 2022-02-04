Apple’s forthcoming 2022 iPhone SE 5G is going to sell like crazy

Apple’s new 5G-capable third generation iPhone SE is expected to be released in early March. It’s expected that the $399 starting price will remain the same, as will the exterior design, featuring the “classic” Home button with Touch ID, and a processor bump. For the 5G alone, at $339 for a real iPhone, Apple only real issue is: Can they make enough of them?

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

It will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display with thick bezels and a Touch ID Home button, making it Apple’s most modern ‌iPhone‌ that still offers ‌Touch ID‌. All other iPhones have transitioned to Face ID, and there are rumors that future versions of the low-cost ‌iPhone‌ will do so as well, but not at this time. The back of the device will be made of glass to facilitate wireless charging, but it won’t include MagSafe technology. The 2022 model is expected to get a newer, faster chip. Apple could opt to go with the A15 chip, putting it on par with the ‌iPhone 13‌ models, though we’ve also heard a rumor about the A14. The ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to feature an updated camera, and it could adopt the latest Wide-Angle camera from the ‌iPhone 13‌.

MacDailyNews Take: The 5G iPhone SE is going to sell like crazy at $399. We’re hoping Apple is able to bump up the $399 base model from 64GB to 128GB and the $449 model from 128GB to 256GB. But, even if the onboard storage stays the same, being able to get a real 5G capable iPhone for $399 is going to open up many markets for Apple. Hopefully the company will have stockpiled enough to satisfy demand!

For the iPhone SE to follow this upcoming model, we expect Apple to finally do away with the Home button, being on Face ID and an edge-to-edge display, but that will have to wait until the component pricing is right (which should be the case in 2024 or so when that model’s release arrives).

