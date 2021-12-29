Apple ditched Intel in 2021, and it’s really paying off

Apple, in the process of dumping Intel of out their Mac lineup, launched two more M1-based Apple Silicon Macs in 2021, including an all-new iMac and the new MacBook Pro with even more powerful M1 pro and M1 Max chips.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

Apple’s decision to ditch Intel paid off this year.

Following the divorce from Intel, Apple has launched far more exciting computers which, paired with an ongoing pandemic that has forced people to work and learn from home, have sent Apple’s Mac business soaring.

The first M1 Apple chip was launched in 2020 in a MacBook Air laptop. It was more powerful than Intel’s chip while offering longer battery life and enabling a fanless design, which helped keep Apple’s new MacBook Air even quieter. It proved to be an early success.

In April 2021, CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings call that the M1 chip helped fuel the 70.1% growth in Apple’s Mac revenue, which hit $9.1 billion during that quarter… Apple’s fiscal Q2 earnings in January will give an indication of how well all its new computers are selling.

But it’s clear the move from Intel has allowed Apple to move full speed ahead with its own chip development, much like it does for iPhones and iPads, the latter of which has yet to be matched by any other tablet on the market. It’s no longer beholden to delays that plagued Intel, which started to lag behind AMD with its new 7nm chips. And Apple has full control over its “stack,” which means it can design new computer hardware and software together, instead of letting the power of another company’s chips dictate what its computers can and can’t do.