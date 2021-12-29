Rolling Stone: Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’ is the Best TV Show of 2021

Rolling Stone has named the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind the Best TV Show of 2021. For All Mankind, the critically acclaimed drama series from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore has been renewed for a third season (premiere date to be announced).

“For All Mankind” season two picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.

The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

Alan Sepinwall for Rolling Stone:

The streaming era is so packed with star vehicles and series adapting popular IP that it’s easy for an original show with an interesting premise that’s executed at a high level to get lost in the shuffle. Let that not be the case with For All Mankind. The second season of Apple’s unheralded sci-fi epic — set in an alternate history where the Russians put the first man on the moon and the Cold War turned into a never-ending space race — delivered the year’s best, most assured, most intensely satisfying stretch of TV. As the action moved into the early Eighties and focused on tension between rival lunar bases, For All Mankind did what so many modern serialized dramas aspire to but rarely achieve: It told a collection of seemingly disparate stories that built in suspense and emotional resonance over the course of the season, until everything came together in a thrilling, beautiful conclusion — in this case, one that saw three simultaneous missions decide the fate of two worlds. If the sight of duct tape does not yet cause you to instantly choke up, then you have a spectacular binge ahead of you.

MacDailyNews Take: Unheralded no more! If you haven’t yet seen For All Mankind, you’re missing out! Check it out here.

