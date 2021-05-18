Apple preps new 40-core Mac Pro, larger iMac, new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more powerful Mac mini

Apple is preparing slew of new Apple Silicon-powered Macintosh personal computers, including a new 40-core Mac Pro, larger iMac, new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and a more powerful Mac mini, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

“More powerful iterations of the company’s silicon are coming to the Mac line,” Mark Gurman reports. “They’ll have more graphics and computing cores, boosting speeds for everyday tasks and such intensive work as video editing and programming.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Redesigned MacBook Pros are expected to debut as soon as early this summer, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss an internal matter, followed by a revamped MacBook Air, a new low-end MacBook Pro and an all-new Mac Pro workstation. The company is also working on a higher-end Mac mini desktop and larger iMac. The machines will feature processors designed in-house that will greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips, the people said. Apple plans to launch the redesigned MacBook Pros in 14-inch (code name J314) and 16-inch screen (J316) sizes. They’ll have a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot, which it nixed in previous versions, sparking criticism from photographers and the like. For the new MacBook Pros, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations… The new chips differ from the M1’s design, which has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores and eight graphics cores in the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. The chips also include up to 64 gigabytes of memory versus a maximum of 16 on the M1. Codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die, a redesigned Mac Pro is planned to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. The chips would also include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics.

