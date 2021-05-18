Apple’s new M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K arrive this Friday

Beginning May 21, customers can get their hands on the all-new M1 iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the next generation of Apple TV 4K at Apple Store locations and authorized resellers around the world. Customers who already ordered their new products will begin receiving deliveries Friday.

With more than 99 percent of worldwide Apple Store locations open as of Friday, visitors will be able to experience the full line of new products in person with help from an Apple Specialist.

iMac

The all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, the breakthrough M1 chip for powerful performance, and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display. iMac comes in a spectrum of vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver — to match a user’s personal style and elevate any space. Customers can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad — all color-matched.

iMac models in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available for purchase at Apple Store locations, and all seven colors of iMac will be available at apple.com and on display at most Apple Store locations.

iPad Pro

Supercharged by the Apple-designed M1 chip, iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows. Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, Thunderbolt support opens up a massive ecosystem of high-performance accessories, and an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new experience for video calls that automatically keeps users perfectly framed in the shot.

And for a limited time, customers can buy an iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular directly from apple.com or at an Apple Store and get up to $200 back when they activate it with AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, or Verizon.

Customers can open up even more ways to take their creativity to the next level with iPad Pro accessories. Magic Keyboard, now in a gorgeous new White color, offers a comfortable typing experience with backlit keys, an integrated trackpad, smooth angle adjustment, and floating design. With Apple Pencil, iPad transforms into an immersive drawing canvas and the world’s best note-taking device.

When customers buy any iPad or Apple Pencil from apple.com or the Apple Store app, they can make it their own by adding a free, personalized engraving, including text, numbers, and a selection of emoji.

Apple TV 4K

The next generation of Apple TV 4K, featuring innovative color balance technology and high frame rate HDR, delivers the best entertainment experience at home and connects customers to their favorite content with the highest quality.

The all-new Siri Remote features clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes Apple TV users love. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a scrubbing control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show. And with its one-piece aluminum design, the new Siri Remote fits more comfortably in a user’s hand.

Getting Started

Customers who buy iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple Watch directly from Apple receive a free, customized one-on-one personal session with an Apple Specialist. Customers can also sign up for Today at Apple Product Skills sessions to learn the basics of the latest iPad, iPhone, or Mac. Apple Creatives will show customers how to navigate their device, customize settings, and discover ways to be more productive with their device, while exploring the latest features of iOS and sharing a few of their favorite tips. Register at apple.com/today.

Ways to Shop

Apple Specialists are available to help with all of a customer’s shopping needs in person, at the Apple Store, online at apple.com, or in the Apple Store app. Whether it is providing support in choosing the right product, explaining monthly financing options, assisting with the trade-in of eligible devices, or guiding the setup of a new device, customers receive the same level of service and support they have come to expect from Apple. For customers who wish to shop in person, Apple Store locations are open and visitors are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for more information on the health and safety measures in place at their local store.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck and have fun, M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and/or Apple TV 4K shoppers!