Apple Fitness+ is killing Peloton and it’s getting worse for the high-end exercise bike and treadmill company, Above Avalon’s Neil Cybart says.

Apple Fitness+ delivers studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV so users can work out anytime, anywhere. Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics from Apple Watch directly to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV alongside inspiring workout content for an unparalleled, highly personalized, immersive experience, set to motivating music from the world’s top artists.

Whether users are looking for a daily routine, want to try something new, know what they like to do, or are just getting started, Fitness+ offers workouts for everyone from a team of celebrated, charismatic, and passionate trainers who are specialists in their fields, and are inspired to coach all levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts. All of the workouts also include a trainer demonstrating modifications, so there’s always someone to follow, no matter a user’s ability.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Peloton originally looked to have a successful Apple-like business model: sell expensive hardware, then use that hardware to generate recurring subscription income. But Neil Cybart says in a Twitter thread that this model is already falling apart.

Peloton is in a precarious state. The # of average workouts is down, guidance remains atrocious, and the company slashed bike pricing to generate demand. Nothing seems to be working. Interest in Peloton is declining. https://t.co/JHh7lwUE9y ($) 2/x pic.twitter.com/B9UTfvuHCE — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) December 28, 2021

As for Peloton's strategy – it's not about selling $1,500+ bikes & treadmills. That's niche stuff. Instead, it's about using bikes & treadmills to generate buzz for its digital classes. Said another way, Peloton wants to become a health platform. https://t.co/pD3yxPLecK ($) 4/x pic.twitter.com/n5nreBYzkb — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) December 28, 2021

There is one big problem with Peloton’s health platform strategy. The giants (Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta) are also building their own health platforms. Apple is the clear leader with Apple Watch, Fitness/Health apps, Apple Fitness+ etc. 5/x — Neil Cybart

This leaves Peloton in a difficult spot. The 2021 holiday season was crucial for the company. Recent Google Trends data doesn't match with a company generating higher buzz to grab additional users. (The spike in search traffic in 2019 was due to a controversial Peloton ad.) 7/x pic.twitter.com/e7htsZ7VYz — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) December 28, 2021

Without a major change in trends in 2022, Peloton is on track to be a Fitbit 2.0 – a company unable to compete with the giants subsidizing health and fitness tracking as an ecosystem feature. 8/x — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) December 28, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in September:

Apple Fitness+ offers a huge value, especially versus the competition. And, with an Apple One Premier plan for just $29.95/month (which can be shared with up to five other people), you get Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB iCloud storage!

