Apple Fitness+ heralds a competitive new era for home workouts

Apple Fitness+ is the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch. It brings studio-style workouts and guided Meditations to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, led by a team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all levels of fitness. Fitness+ intelligently incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them, and workouts are fueled by inspiring music from today’s top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish.

Regardless of a person’s season of life or specific point in a person’s fitness journey, Fitness+ has targeted workout programs like Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, Workouts for Beginners, and Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season that keep users moving and prepare them to live a healthier lifestyle. Fitness+ will also feature Meditations for Beginners to help users who are new to meditation get started. With Fitness+, users can also get moving outside with Time to Walk — the inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ — designed to encourage users to get active by walking more often. Each episode features some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers.

Apple Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later , including Apple Watch SE.

Vlad Savov for Bloomberg News:

In an event focused on gadgets, Fitness+ got the star treatment among Apple’s services, with several trainers walking us through its value proposition and new additions like pilates and guided meditation. The $9.99-per-month service is expanding from six to 21 countries later this year and secured seven minutes in a 78-minute presentation, more air time than Apple’s updated entry-level iPad. You already have an idea of what Fitness+ offers if you’ve heard anything about Peloton’s service: exercise classes with peppy coaches helping you power through various workouts and track progress toward milestones. But limbering up with Peloton Interactive Inc. is a pricey affair. Its classes cost a minimum of $12.99 per month and are best used in combination with one of the company’s four-figure stationary bikes or treadmills. Apple asks for less and its only essential hardware is an Apple Watch you might already have… I’m not here to tell you that Apple has sunk the prospects of the other players in the home-fitness-gadget industry. If anything, the iPhone maker’s big emphasis on Fitness+ is an acknowledgement of the appeal and potential of gear like the Peloton bike. But life could get harder for those companies now that Apple’s attention is firmly on their turf.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Fitness+ offers a huge value, especially versus the competition. And, with an Apple One Premier plan for just $29.95/month (which can be shared with up to five other people), you get Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+., Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB iCloud storage!