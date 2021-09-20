Apple TV+ wins 11 Emmys across five programs, ‘Ted Lasso’ nabs seven awards

Apple today became the first streaming service to secure an Emmy Award in a program category in only its second year of eligibility. After Apple’s “Ted Lasso” broke records as the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history, tonight the beloved series landed four Emmy Awards, earning prizes for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series. Including the previously announced Creative Arts Emmy Awards, “Ted Lasso” took home a total of seven Emmy Awards in 2021.

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination — and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“While Ted Lasso taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that this has culminated in such a historic night for both Apple TV+ and the cast and crew of this special series,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, in a statement. “Thank you to the Television Academy for these honors and congratulations to all of our storytellers — both behind and in front of the camera — who have worked so tirelessly to bring unique perspectives to global audiences over this past year, delivering hope, light, humor, and compelling stories when we needed it most.”

“What Jason, Bill, Brendan, Joe, and the entire creative team and cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ have accomplished within just one season speaks to the power of the intricately crafted storytelling that continues to inspire and uplift audiences all over the world,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, in a statement. “This recognition from the Television Academy is a testament to their tremendous talents, and we send our heartfelt congratulations to Team Lasso for their achievements.”

After leading the pack with the most-nominated series regulars ever for a freshman comedy, first-time nominees and stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein nabbed their first-ever Emmy Awards. Star and executive producer Sudeikis also became the first lead actor in a freshman comedy series to be honored with awards for both a lead performance and best series for a freshman comedy. “Ted Lasso” casting director Theo Park also earned the award for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

At last week’s ceremony for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Apple landed seven Emmy Awards, including three for “Ted Lasso.” Apple TV+ also made history by becoming the first streaming service to win the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special in its first two years of eligibility for the acclaimed Apple Original documentary “Boys State.”

In 2021, Apple scored 11 Primetime Emmy Awards in the following categories:

• Outstanding Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour): “Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: “Boys State”

• Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

• Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media: “For All Mankind: Time Capsule,” “For All Mankind”

• Outstanding Motion Design: “Calls”

In addition to the Emmy Award honors, the first season of “Ted Lasso” has also been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; a Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards for star Sudeikis; and the Writers Guild of America crowned “Ted Lasso” with wins for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

At last year’s Emmy Awards, Apple made its Primetime Emmy Award debut with Billy Crudup’s performance in “The Morning Show” receiving the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Apple also previously landed 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards for “Ghostwriter” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” and in 2021 took home Daytime Emmy Awards for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” “Stillwater,” and “Helpsters.”

Since its global launch on November 1, 2019, Apple has received a total of 518 awards nominations and accolades, and 152 award wins from the Critics Choice Awards, Writers Guild Association, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Peabody Awards, and more.

