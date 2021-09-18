Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Series 6 and earlier

Apple on Tuesday announced Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. The narrower borders allow the display to maximize screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself.

The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33% faster charging.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Since Apple Watch isn’t necessarily an every year purchase for customers, we’ve included everything from Series 6 all the way down to Series 3 to give the best perspective on the differences between all the recent models. Interestingly, it looks like Apple is using the same 64-bit dual-core processor in the Series 7 that launched in the Series 6. It may call the SiP the “S7” but the processor is the same. While we shouldn’t expect a speed bump from Series 6 to 7, if you’re coming from earlier Apple Watch models you almost certainly will notice a faster, more responsive watch. Two of the main changes with the Apple Watch 7 are a slightly larger case at 45 and 41mm and a larger display. It’s 20% bigger than Series 4-6/SE and 50% larger than the Series 3 display. And no worries on bands, all previous Apple Watch bands fit the Series 7.

MacDailyNews Take: For the display alone, Series 7 is a worthy upgrade.

Those with older Apple Watches (no including Series 6) who are interested in upgrading should check out the complete rundown in the full article here.