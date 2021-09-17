Verizon increases iPhone 13 lineup subsidies to match competition

Verizon said on Friday it is increasing its subsidies on offer for Apple’s newly launched iPhone 13 lineup, in a bid to attract more customers to the U.S. carrier’s network.

Reuters:

Verizon said it would now offer trade-in subsidies of up to $1000, matching rival AT&T Inc., from $700 previously. The biggest subsidies will be given to customers who turn in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models.

Apple’s new range of iPhones come at an unchanged price, but carriers are using aggressive subsidies as a way to hold on to existing customers and attract new ones.

The phones will also have custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds. This push towards expanding 5G connectivity comes as telecom firms in the United States race to bolster their 5G infrastructure.All models will be available from Sept. 24.