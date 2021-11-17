Apple preps ‘SportsKit’ framework; looks to bolster sports content for Apple TV

9to5Mac has now found evidence to support reports that Apple has been investing and hiring sports-related professionals to work in its TV division, including a new “SportsKit” framework for iOS and tvOS apps.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Since the first beta of iOS 15.2 was released in late October for developers, 9to5Mac found references to something called “SportsKit” in the system’s internal files. There aren’t many details about this framework yet, as it’s probably still under development, but we can tell that it’s integrated with the Apple TV app, Siri, and even home screen widgets… Apple has been reportedly building its own sports platform to be part of the company’s Apple TV+ streaming service. A 2019 report revealed that Apple was in talks with PAC-12 to bring live sports to Apple TV+ subscribers. In 2020, the company hired the former head of Amazon Prime Video’s sports division to work on the Apple TV team. The rumors didn’t stop there, as multiple reports earlier this year mentioned that Apple has been talking with the NFL to acquire the rights to [NFL] Sunday Ticket, which would be a great addition for Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple bolstering sports content for its TV division sounds like a smart move, if we don’t say so ourselves:

Perhaps Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

