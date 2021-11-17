Apple announces Self Service Repair

Apple today announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools. Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022. Customers join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals.
The initial phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.
“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”
Apple builds durable products designed to endure the rigors of everyday use. When an Apple product requires repair, it can be serviced by trained technicians using Apple genuine parts at thousands of locations, including Apple (in-store or by mail), AASPs, Independent Repair Providers, and now product owners who are capable of performing repairs themselves.
Self Service Repair
To ensure a customer can safely perform a repair, it’s important they first review the Repair Manual. Then a customer will place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Following the repair, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.
The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.
Expanded Access to Apple Repairs
In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, including more than 2,800 Independent Repair Providers. The rapidly expanding Independent Repair Provider program originally launched in the US in 2019 and has since grown to more than 200 countries, enabling independent repair shops to access the same training, parts, and tools as other Apple Authorized Service Providers.
In addition, Apple continues to offer convenient repair options for customers through its global network of over 5,000 AASPs that help millions of people with both in- and out-of-warranty service for all Apple products.
By designing products for durability, longevity, and increased repairability, customers enjoy a long-lasting product that holds its value for years. Apple also offers years of software updates to introduce new features and functionality.
MacDailyNews Take: And just like that, “Right to Repair” legislation dies on the vine.
And, we’re going to repeat, because there will be a lot of products destroyed by customers who quickly find they’re in way over their head: Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.
*Yes, the threat of “Right to Repair” legislation is what caused Apple to debut Self Service Repair.
13 Comments
I can see the certain repairshop youtuber in despair
About time!
This is an excellent idea.
Being allowed to do it and being able to do it are two very different things! Fools rush in where angels fear to tread!
What could possibly go wrong?
Nothing.
If unskilled and you botch the job, Apple will be pleased to sell you an entire new one. My stock wins again! Woohoo.
Really? I disagree.
I can already see the lawsuits starting when someone starts a fire or gets burns their house down and all the negative press that Apple will get. The media and website whore’s will have a field day. What do you think will happens to the stock then?
That’s exactly what I thought, thank you for posting our opinion (take). By Apple allowing this, the right to repair issue was bilked away. It’s good for all of us, expanding reach for certain parts and qualified service stations. Only fanatical and expert tinkerers will attempt to some acrobatic acts. All in all, good for everybody, Apple and users.
So far, every comment above is correct. Glad to see the option is there, but just because you ‘can’, doesn’t mean you ‘should’.
If you’ve got the stomach to DIY, and you fail, please don’t blame Apple. Suck it up and own it.
“Please don’t blame Apple”???
Yeah, right. Like people will take responsibility for their own stupidity?!
Like that ever happens in todays society.
RE: MacDailyNews Take: “And just like that, “Right to Repair” legislation dies on the vine.”
Hardly. Apple is MDN’s universe, but there’s a whole other world out there. Look around.
This just in from repair.org –
“Apple thinks you should be able to fix your own stuff We’re delighted to see Apple https://repair.us8.list-manage.com/track/click?u=78b5f5234e4e8ad702c097ee1&id=e292f13716&e=9f5118bcc6 directly to consumers. Its a big step forward for one of the most dedicated opponents to Right to Repair, and frankly unexpected.
Holes remain. We don’t know if independent repair providers will be able to buy parts and service information. We don’t know if the pricing to consumers will make sense, nor if consumers will be able to use competitively priced parts from 3rd parties. The list of parts and products remains very limited — and while the press release hints “more” will be available over time, we all know that good intentions aren’t bankable.
Our inner cynic believes that Apple is making these concessions in a clear attempt to forestall legislation. The moment our pressure is off — they have no incentive to remain helpful. Further, legislation isn’t only about Apple — it applies to competitors as well — and into industries outside of consumer electronics.
Victory feels great — but reminds us that this is one of the thousands of OEMs that abuse their customers with anti-competitive policies. We will continue until laws are passed that make it practical for all equipment owners to have fair and reasonable access to repair services of their choice.”
Complacency is the bane of democracy.
Peace out.
A lot of these questions should be answered by the question, “Is the Apple product still under warranty?”
Scenario 1: Device under warranty. Individual orders parts and directions from Apple. Individual tries to repair and bricks the device. Solution: Apple supports a limited warrantee and a reduced price replacement of the device.
Scenario 2: Device under warranty*. Non Apple Authorizeshop orders parts and directions from Apple. du. Non Apple Authod rizhop l tries to repair and bricks the device. Solution: Apple supports a limited warrantee and a reduced price replacement ovice.
Scenario 3: f the deDevice under arrnty*. N*on Apple Ad uthoruses non Apple order and bricks the device. Solution: Warranty void. Buy a new device as street pricece.
Scenario 4: Device not under warranty. Item gets bricked no matter who does the work or whose parts are used. Solution: buy an new device at street price.
Yeah, even though I was an Apple Certified Tech way back in the 90’s; I’d never try to disassemble a phone now. My hand dexterity is almost shot from arthritis and carpal tunnel. And we’re a long way from the days when you could pop open a Mac LC or IISi and toss more memory into it.
However, just two weeks ago I did put a new SSD into my 2014 Macbook Pro. Easy.