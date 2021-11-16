iOS 15 hidden features you’ll wish you tried sooner

Beneath the iOS 15 tentpoles, there are always hidden features that Apple doesn’t talk about much or, sometimes, at all. Often, it’s these hidden features that can really enhance your experience more than some of the bigger and popular updates.

Jason Cipriani for CNET:

In this guide, we’ll be going through several lesser-known features on iOS 15: including how to use your camera to live-scan text, move the address bar in Safari back to where it used to be and drag-and-drop photos and other files between apps…

When Apple bought the popular weather app Dark Sky, I immediately hoped that the official iPhone weather app would gain the real-time rain and snow alerts I had come to rely on to keep me dry. Those alerts are making their debut in iOS 15, often arriving a few minutes before Dark Sky’s alerts — which is A-OK with me.

Once you’re running iOS 15, you can turn on the new precipitation alerts by opening the Weather app, then tapping the three-line icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Next, tap the circle icon with the three dots in the top right corner of the screen followed by Notifications.

Slide the switch next to My Location to the On position and then tap Done. If you have more cities added to the Weather app, you can turn on alerts for each one.

The iPad has long let you drag-and-drop documents, text or pictures between apps. And now, it’s the iPhone’s turn. If you’re going back and forth between Messages and Photos to share pictures from a recent night out with friends, for example, you can now drag them from the Photos app to the Messages app…