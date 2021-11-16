A signal from an iPad saved missing dad and daughter after small plane crash in Pennsylvania

A man and his daughter were missing for hours after their single-engine plane crashed in Pennsylvania, but investigators say they were able to locate them thanks to a signal from his daughter’s iPad.

Alisha Ebrahimji for CNN:

On Sunday, a plane leaving from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania, went missing on radar shortly after its departure, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The pilot, a 58-year-old man, and a 13-year-old girl were the only passengers in the two-seat, single-engine Cessna 150, police said. A five-hour general search ensued, a joint effort with the United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, according to police. The plane and its passengers were found in a heavily wooded area about 7 miles southeast of Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. Once rescue crews identified the pilot, they contacted his wife, who had been waiting for her husband and daughter at their destination, Serafin said, and got the man’s cell phone number. “They (rescue team) were able to ping the cell phone and they found out that the daughter had an iPad and with certain iPads, you’re able to ping signals to it and once we got that coordinate, that’s where we located them,” he said.

MacDailyNews Note: You can use Find My iPhone on iCloud.com to find the approximate location of your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats product if Find My is set up and the device is online. iPhone 11 and later with iOS 15 or later can be found for up to 24 hours after it’s turned off. AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can be found for up to 24 hours after last use if you turn on the Find My network.

