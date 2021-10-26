Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy push hurts Big Tech rivals’ ad businesses

The latest earnings reports from Facebook and Snapchat show that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy framework is having a material impact on the ad businesses of some of its Big Tech rivals.

Sara Fischer for Axios:

Facebook on Monday blamed changes to Apple’s “Identifier for Advertisers” (IDFA) user tracking feature for missing Wall Street expectations on revenue. Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg said that the company would’ve experienced quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, if not for Apple’s changes. Snapchat’s stock fell nearly 25% in after-hours trading last week after it conceded that its ad business “was disrupted” by Apple’s update. A report from The Financial Times last week found that Apple’s in-house ads business is “now responsible for 58% of all iPhone app downloads that result from clicking on an advert” compared to 17% a year prior, citing data from mobile analytics company Branch

MacDailyNews Take: The fact that Apple’s giving people the choice to be tracked or not via App Tracking Transparency hurts Facebook et al. not only highlights the inherent flaw in the business model of these societal cancers, it makes us laugh. 🤣

All of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out. There’s something unsavory within human nature that “digital distance” amplifies to the point of disgust.

If you quit these cancers you will quickly realize what they are and what they do. You will be happier and healthier to have excised them from your life.

We haven’t had personal Twitter or Facebook accounts for many years now. And very happily so. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2021

Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power. — MacDailyNews, February 3, 2021

As I’ve said before, if we accept as normal and unavoidable that everything in our lives can be aggregated and sold, we lose so much more than data, we lose the freedom to be human… If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, it does not deserve our praise, it deserves reform… Too many are still asking the question, “how much can we get away with?” when they should be asking “what are the consequences?” – Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 2021

Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard

Zuckerberg: Just ask

Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SSNs

Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.

Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.

Zuckerberg: They “trust me”

Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks

(Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider in May 2010.)

If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane. — MacDailyNews, May 23, 2018

We use FaceBook as an RSS feed. Our CMS automatically reposts our article headlines and links them back to our website. That is our only interaction with Facebook and has been our only interaction with Facebook for years. We deleted our personal accounts [which we opened only so we could understand the Facebook phenomenon] many years ago.

If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018

As we’ve said many times: Delete Facebook.

