M1 Max MacBook Pro beats 5K iMac with Intel Core i9, AMD Radeon 5700 XT in GPU benchmark – while on battery power

The 2021 MacBook Pro armed with Apple’s M1 Max is destroying high-end chipsets in benchmarks and real-world tests left and right, even, remarkably, while running on battery power. In fact, the 5K iMac featuring an Intel Core i9 CPU and an AMD Radeon 5700 XT is unable to beat the new M1 Max MacBook Pro.

Earlier, we reported that the M1 Max obtained a GPU score that was three times higher than what the M1 obtained, but what about when it faced off against Apple’s powerful desktop offering? According to YouTuber Jonathan Morrison, the 16.2-inch 2021 MacBook Pro does not have any competition here either because, in the Geekbench 5 Metal benchmark, which stresses the GPU, the M1 Max obtained a higher score while running on battery power.

😮 GB5 Metal Performance M1 Max MBP 16” – 68,184 i9 5K iMac w/5700XT – 58,919 Also, the MacBook Pro was on battery. — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) October 25, 2021

When it comes to tackling other tasks such as image editing, an Affinity Photo developer commented that this GPU is faster than a $6000 AMD Radeon Pro W6900X, which was previously the fastest GPU ever tested using the editing program.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple has thoroughly embarrassed Intel and AMD.

