Apple’s M1 Max GPU beats $6,000 AMD Radeon Pro W6900X in Affinity benchmark

Apple Silicon chips are proving to be extremely powerful, as a new benchmark test run with Affinity Photo’s tool shows that the M1 Max’s GPU beats the $6,000 AMD Radeon Pro W6900X GPU for some tasks.
The tests were conducted by Andy Somerfield, lead developer of the popular image editor Affinity Photo. In a Twitter thread, Somerfield details how the Affinity team has been optimizing its software for Apple Silicon chips since the first version of Affinity Photo for iPad, and how far the performance of these chips has come with the latest MacBook Pro…
The developer explains that Affinity Photo runs best with a GPU that has high compute performance, fast on-chip bandwidth, and fast transfer on and off the GPU. The fastest GPU that the Affinity team had ever tested in their benchmark tool was the expensive AMD Radeon Pro W6900X, which Apple sells for $6,000 as an MPX module for the Mac Pro.
The Radeon Pro W6900X has 32GB of GDDR6 memory that delivers up to 512GB/s of memory bandwidth. Even so, it was outperformed by Apple’s M1 Max GPU with 32 cores and 400GB/s of unified bandwidth memory.
The #M1Max is the fastest GPU we have ever measured in the @affinitybyserif Photo benchmark. It outperforms the W6900X – a $6000, 300W desktop part – because it has immense compute performance, immense on-chip bandwidth and immediate transfer of data on and off the GPU (UMA). pic.twitter.com/iPg3L56y2u
— Andy Somerfield (@andysomerfield) October 25, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: A $6,000, 300W desktop GPU. Bested by Apple’s M1 Max in a MacBook Pro that’s 0.61 inch (1.55 cm) thin.
And there you have it: Intel, and, for that matter, AMD make slow, hot, inefficient junk for low-end boat anchor PCs stuck running inferior OSes.
Anyone who wastes their money an a Windows PC today is even more of an idiot than they were a week ago – tough to believe that’s possible, given the abject idiocy required to buy a Windows PC at any time over at least the last decade-plus, but, oh, so true.
Hold your horses MDN; even though NVIDiA RT 3090 desktop GPU and AMD threadripper 3990 (64 core) take a small nuclear power plant to run that CPU/GPU combo still crushes even the M1max for heavy lifting (which shouldn’t be a surprise) required for both real time and CPU 3D rendering. But what is amazing about Apple’s forward looking potential; M1max’s power/energy ratio is really insane and what’s even more promising is the rumors of Mac Pro level M1max inspired chip that is 4x M1max combined in one super chip with 128 GPU cores …. When that baby lands then we can throw away our PCs
Well, unless they want to actually use that GPU power to play games…
Also, imagine an Apple TV Pro with the M1 Max and NVME slot—because games are huge and soldered on storage wouldn’t cut it—sold as a game console that could compete with the big boys while taking a fraction of the space and power.