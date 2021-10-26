Apple very likely to face U.S. DOJ antitrust suit

In the last several months the U.S. Department of Justice has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe of Apple, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit, The Information reports, citing “two people with knowledge of the investigation.”

Josh Sisco for The Information:

Since summer, there has been a flurry of activity on the investigation as DOJ lawyers have asked Apple and its customers and competitors questions about how the company maintains its strict control over the iPhone, the people said. That includes a new round of subpoenas sent to Apple’s business partners over the summer, according to people familiar with the matter.

MacDailyNews Take: The investigation is very “likely to lead to a lawsuit, though the specifics are still in flux,” according to the report.

Is this something that a backdoor installed into Apple products — delayed, but still not cancelled despite widespread condemnation — could perhaps mitigate?

Is the threat of antitrust or similar legal / legislative action the cudgel held above Apple’s head by surveillance states worldwide?

Hopefully not, if Apple’s brass aren’t already hopelessly compromised. Yet, Apple’s silence after their terse delay announcement, still superciliously couched within its transparent trojan horse, is deafening.

• We wonder, do companies that “play ball” — say by knuckling under and betraying their users to install backdoor surveillance schemes across their products, regardless of the trojan horse in which they’re initially contained — manage to escape being covered in part or in full in these bills that, of course, “could still change?”

It’s not the least bit difficult to imagine some congressvermin threatening, “Nice business you have there. It’d be a shame if anything happened to it.” – MacDailyNews, October 1, 2021

• We do not believe that Apple’s management is stupid. Therefore, barring an unbelievably colossal lapse of judgment, the only logical answer as to why Tim Cook and his immediate underlings would destroy years and millions of dollars worth of privacy protections and marketing in one fell swoop is that, sadly, they’ve been compromised in some way. — MacDailyNews, October 15, 2021

If Apple goes ahead with the installation of backdoors into its products — for whatever reason they claim — and the antitrust threats evaporate or are applied with a mere wrist slap, draw your own conclusion.

See also: EFF: Apple must abandon, not just delay, its backdoor surveillance plans – September 28, 2021

(No, Apple management, we’re not stopping. Do the right thing. You will survive antitrust assaults. You might even flourish even more than now. A loss of trust on the part of your users, to whom you’ve sold “privacy” and upon which for many years you’ve staked your and the company’s reputation, will be catastrophic.)

