Apple pulls Parler from the App Store

Apple has pulled Parler from the App Store, just hours after the free speech Twitter rival hit No.1 on Apple’s top free apps chart.
Apple said in a statement on Saturday evening, “We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity.”
MacDailyNews Take: Which, of course, is why Apple today also pulled Twitter and Facebook.
Just kidding (even though this is no laughing matter).
“Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues,” reads a statement from the company on Saturday evening.
Apparently, Parler did propose some changes, but Apple decided they weren’t sufficient, according to a statement Apple sent to Parler alongside its final decision to remove the app. It states that “the processes Parler has put in place to moderate or prevent the spread of dangerous and illegal content have proved insufficient,” and that Parler will not return to the App Store until it has “demonstrated your ability to effectively moderate and filter the dangerous and harmful content on your service.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a sad day.
Apple’s reasoning for pulling Parler is fine, if applied uniformly.
However, Apple’s stated reason for pulling Parler clearly dictates that the company also pull Twitter, Facebook, and any number of other apps, as anyone who’s used them for any amount of time knows. Yet Apple has hypocritically failed to do so, revealing a lack of thought and/or ulterior motive.
Despite Apple’s regrettable attempt to implement these glorious Information Purification Directives, Parler remains accessible online via any web browser, even Apple’s Safari, here: https://parler.com/
Art and music, design and performance, opinion, fiction, provocation, are what we work to enable. That fills us with such a sense of pride as well as a deep sense of responsibility because we know that these freedoms require protection; not just the forms of speech that entertain us, but the ones that challenge us, the ones that unnerve and even displease us. They’re the ones that need protection the most. Unpopular speech, unpopular art, and unpopular ideas; speech that questions the people in power.
It’s no accident that these freedoms are enshrined and protected in the First Amendment. They’re the foundation of so many of our rights. We means we all have a stake, and a role, in defending them. This is a responsibility that Apple takes very seriously… We work to defend these freedoms enabling people around the world to speak up. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, accepting the Newseum’s “Free Expression” Award in November 2017
By the way, all of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out. There’s something unsavory within human nature that “digital distance” amplifies to the point of disgust.
If you quit these cancers you will quickly realize what they are and what they do. You will be happier and healthier to have excised them from your life.
We haven’t had personal Twitter or Facebook accounts for many years now. And very happily so.
Lastly, consumers of “news” should seek it from disparate sources in order to arrive at some semblance of the truth.
As always, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net. The wider, the better.
As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015
Apple became the ad… They are now the evil behind the glass.
Would that be all the glass at the US Capitol that was shattered by rioters who organized their assault on our constitutional republic using Parler? You may want to be associated with that sort of political expression, but there is no reason for Apple, Amazon, and the social media companies to taint their images by assisting in the commission of sedition.
Wasn’t Twitter and FB also used? Why haven’t they been pulled as well?
Because Twitter and Facebook have policies regulating content on their platforms and make a good-faith effort to enforce them. Parler has few policies and less enforcement. That’s why the white nationalist and QAnon groups that used to be on the major platforms moved to Parler, where most of the conspiring for the Congress riot was carried out. When Parler refused to change its policies to prevent a repetition, Apple needed to distance itself, as did Amazon and the rest.
Like the good faith effort Twitter and Facebook has been making with regards to ANTIFA? Apple and Amazon have shown no evidence of distancing themselves from this or other groups like them for their very same reasonings. Spare me the sanctimonious crap.
Michael Tracey gets it:
Has TWITter banned M Tracey yet?
First 2016 Then 1933.
Got to stop Trump’s steal of the election
Fascists!
This is absolutely an antitrust violation.
Break up Apple.
Fire Tim Cook!
Tim Cook is a hypocrite who long ago hijacked and bastardized Apple’s brand to use to further his own political agenda.
Steve Jobs was awful at choosing CEOs.
Fuck Apple
Break up apple ! Free the iPhone
call the FTC
Call all democratic senate and house members
Who cares, dictator Apple. Massive access at Parler right now!
Ummmm, not really because Amazon took them down. Sooooooo.
Yeah.
Apple and Tim Cook are hypocrites
NewYorkTimes 11/29/2020
Business groups and major companies like Apple have been pressing Congress to alter legislation cracking down on imports of goods made with forced labor from persecuted Muslim minorities in China.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/29/business/economy/nike-coca-cola-xinjiang-forced-labor-bill.html
Case study 3: ‘Re-educating’ Uyghur workers in Apple’s supply chain
https://www.aspi.org.au/report/uyghurs-sale
According to a now deleted press release,117 Cook praised the company for its ‘humane approach towards employees’ during his visit to O-Film, asserting that workers seemed ‘able to gain growth at the company, and live happily.’118
contract workers at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory—which includes Uyghur workers—put in at least 100 overtime hours a month.124 Over the past decade, Foxconn has been marred by allegations of worker exploitation and even suicides, including recently at its Zhengzhou facility.125 The company has also actively participated in the ‘Xinjiang Aid’ scheme.126
working at apple in the CCP (of course apple hides it under the guise of sub contracts)
being subjected to intimidation and threats, such as the threat of arbitrary detention, and being monitored by security personnel and digital surveillance tools
being placed in a position of dependency and vulnerability, such as by threats to family members back in Xinjiang
having freedom of movement restricted, such as by fenced-in factories and high-tech surveillance
isolation, such as living in segregated dormitories and being transported in dedicated trains
abusive working conditions, such as political indoctrination, police guard posts in factories, ‘military-style’ management, and a ban on religious practices
excessive hours, such as after-work Mandarin language classes and political indoctrination sessions that are part of job assignments.25
Cook is officially on my shit list. What a fucking ass
Burned all your Apple products yet? 😀
Happy New Year!
“How many fingers, Winston?”
Where sane people read 1984 and are mortified, Leftist’s see 1984 as an instructional “How To” guide.
The fascist’s are the one’s telling you up is down, left is right and 5 fingers held before your eyes are really 4. In short, America’s democrat Party.
Burning, looting and murder are really Peaceful Protests after all. Aren’t they, Winston?
The only thing Orwell got wrong about today ay’s left wing was the date.
Big Techs Red Wedding
Excellent analogy, it’s exactly how I feel the last couple days.
The concern I have is not that Apple removed Parler from its app store, but that Parler is allowed to continue to exist. Promoting threats, violence, and an insurrection against our democracy should be cause for imprisonment, and those at Parler should be held accountable for their role in doing so.
Obviously, fascist, you’ve never used Parler.
Your a joke, the same crap is found on twitter and FB the only difference is it’s the radical element of the blue team and not the red team. How dose it feel to lie to yourself and be a complete fraud. Even the ACLU (not friend of Trump) says big tech has gone to far.
https://www.newsweek.com/aclu-counsel-warns-unchecked-power-twitter-facebook-after-trump-suspension-1560248
The difference is that Twitter and Facebook aren’t marketed as tolerant of the criminal use of their platforms and they make an effort to prevent such use. Parler is openly welcoming of those who wish to use their platform for conducting criminal conspiracies to undercut the Constitution.
You need help fast
Wasn’t this how the US was formed? Criminal conspiracies, protests and violence against the King? (well, without the twitter and FB parts, of course)
Yes, and it is also how the Soviet Union, the Third Reich, and the People’s Republic of China were formed. The question is what the protesters are seeking, not the methods they are using.
So, Twitter and Facebook and all other social apps should be removed, as well. I agree with you!
You must be from CCP China social police where Twitter, FB, Youtube, Snap Chat are already banned. Hows that copy cat WeChat working for you?
Free Hong Kong
Free Tibet
Free Mainland China
defend Taiwan
You forgot Free the USA
Most of the replies don’t seem to take your name into consideration. Resistance is futile…
You are insane!
Just heard that Amazon will pull the plug on AWS that Parlor runs on in 24-48 hours. So even if you have the app already, the service will go down.
How is this legal???
Think of Amazon as a Christian bakery and Parler a gay wedding cake.
Don’t worry, secessionists will aways be welcome here at MDN. We can spread lies and plan insurrection without fear of moderation.
Very very good analogy! 🙂 You know, I was perturbed by what that bakery did, but, in the end, I fully support them having the ability to do so. Because, I don’t think about the outcome JUST for things I don’t like, I think about the outcome for things I DO like as well.
No one should force a Christian bakery to do business in a way they don’t like, no one should force Amazon to business in a way THEY don’t like.
There is one difference. Free speech is protected in the constitution, freedom of religion is also protected. Apple and the left is violating our free speech. The free speech of millions should outweigh Tim Cook and what apple decides we can do with our devices. Time to break up the apple store and give us freedom to use our devices how we want. We speak through our devices and the apps we use. It’s time to stop companies from taking those rights away from us.
Based on Apple’s argument, Apple should not be allowed to do business unless it gives the FBI and other government agencies a back door into their products and demonstrate they can prevent any and all illegal activists using their devices.
Apple you are screwing yourselves and your customers.
What if ARM, Intel pulls their license because they don’t like the way apple runs their app site. Would that be fair.
Is Apple, the far left, or some multi trillion dollar company going to lock my devices if they don’t agree or like what I type on it?
Maybe people should blame the left for inciting the violence through their policies and their actions by electing Biden.
The path that the far left has put us on is a very very bad one.
The last time the right protested we got a civil war and the time before that we got our independence from Britain.
We might be all screwed and I was hoping 2021 would be better than 2020.
I’m in
Mango, there is nothing—zero, zilch, nada—in the constitution that requires any private person or corporation to help spread a message they disagree with. If you want to believe that the Congress can overturn certified state election results in violation of our federal system, you can say it all you want. You cannot make somebody else publish it if they know it is untrue. If you want to make plans to disrupt a session of Congress, you can incur the penalties for criminal conspiracy yourself. You cannot make somebody else assist you.
The Orwellian element is not in allowing companies to control their own message. That is their constitutional right. It is calling on the Government—Big Brother—to force companies to promote views they find repugnant. It is in expecting them to host the Two Minutes Hate for the enemies of Big Brother’s totalitarian nationalism.
Maybe anyone who has ever ‘Liked’ a Trump post should be put on the No Fly List until it can determined that they are not a domestic terrorist. Biden has already announced that Trump supporters are domestic terrorists.
Probably should freeze their bank accounts and prohibit them from receiving covid vaccines, too.
its early morning in the CCP. Now we will get all the pro CCP post and anti American post. 50 cent army
The “CCP” isn’t a place with a time zone. Look it up in your English-Whatever dictionary.
like the vaccine from China. No thanks I’ll pass. I will take my chances with that 99.6 survival rate. I bet it won’t be long now before our government starts shipping out the Trump (gold standard) vaccines to the CCP for their “important” masters as they give our citizens they somewhat cheaper to produce CCP knock off vaccine.
China’s Sinopharm vaccine ‘most unsafe in world’ with 73 side effects
Side effects of China’s vaunted Sinopharm vaccine include loss of vision
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4095622
A doctor tried to warn people but just like here in the USA … censored
Tao wrote that no inactivated vaccine has more types of adverse reactions than this product. He also asserted that this number of adverse reactions is “absolutely unprecedented.”
His Weibo account was quickly deleted by authorities. His page now states “this content cannot be viewed due to violation of regulations.”
meanwhile CNN toes the line for the wonderful CCP. isn’t it great when MSM and government work together!
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/01/asia/china-coronavirus-vaccine-diplomacy-intl-hnk/index.html