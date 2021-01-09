Parler rises to No. 1 on App Store after Apple threatens ban

Parler surged to No. 1 on Apple App Store’s chart of top free apps Saturday after Apple threatened to ban the app from the store and Google suspended the free speech social media platform from its Play Store.

[UPDATE: Apple has now pulled Parler from the App Store.]

Audrey Conklin for FOXBusiness:

Sean Davis, co-founder of conservative outlet The Federalist, tweeted Friday that Apple is asking Parler to engage in “censorship policies” or face de-listing, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Data analytics company App Figures estimates that on Saturday, Parler downloads will surpass 1.5 million on the App Store, driven in large part by pro-Trump conservatives leaving Twitter in protest.

On Friday, Appfigures estimated that “downloads grew to more than 340,000, up from about 12,000 in the prior week” based on company data. The total number of downloads “between Wednesday and Friday are estimated to have added more than 450,000 new downloads.”

Parler’s “mission is to create a social platform in the spirit of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” according to its Community Guidelines, which states that the platform does not allow “child sexual abuse material, content posted by or on behalf of terrorist organizations [and] intellectual property theft.” The website may also flag material promoting “criminal solicitation, fraud and nuisance,” even if it is not illegal.