In Apple’s iOS 15.1, proof of COVID-19 vaccination can be added to Wallet app

Apple on Tuesday seeded developers with the first betas of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. The new updates includes the ability for iPhone users to upload their COVID-19 vaccination status to the Health app and then generate a vaccination card in Apple Wallet.
Users will soon be able to share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie from Apple TV+ and other streaming services in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together. SharePlay works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and with shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead. SharePlay even extends to Apple TV, so users can watch shows or movies on a big screen. Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, TikTok, Twitch, and many others are integrating SharePlay into their apps — creating entirely new ways to connect.
If beta testing goes well, SharePlay be launched in iOS 15.1.
The Apple Wallet vaccination card can be shown to businesses, venues, restaurants, and more that are requiring vaccines for entry.
As outlined in an announcement to developers, verifiable health records are based on the SMART Health Cards specification. California is using SMART Health Cards, so users in California can add their vaccination records to the Wallet app after installing iOS 15.1.
Note that some apps like the one used by the NHS in the UK allowed users to add their vaccination records to the Wallet app, but the new solution is a universal standard that will work for all healthcare providers/states that implement it.
MacDailyNews Take: As for requiring a COVID-19 vaccination card for entry to businesses, restaurants, venues, etcetera: If COVID-19 is so dire, why not require proof of immunity instead via antibody testing, especially since natural immunity to COVID-19 is powerful, perhaps many times more powerful than is found in those who’ve been vaccinated, even if policymakers seem afraid to admit it publicly?
Dr. Marty Makary for The Washington Post (Sept. 15, 2021):
Natural immunity to COVID is powerful. Policymakers seem afraid to say so.
It’s okay to have an incorrect scientific hypothesis. But when new data proves it wrong, you have to adapt. Unfortunately, many elected leaders and public health officials have held on far too long to the hypothesis that natural immunity offers unreliable protection against COVID-19 — a contention that is being rapidly debunked by science.
More than 15 studies have demonstrated the power of immunity acquired by previously having the virus. A 700,000-person study from Israel two weeks ago found that those who had experienced prior infections were 27 times less likely to get a second symptomatic COVID infection than those who were vaccinated. This affirmed a June Cleveland Clinic study of health-care workers (who are often exposed to the virus), in which none who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus got reinfected. The study authors concluded that “individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from covid-19 vaccination.” And in May, a Washington University study found that even a mild COVID infection resulted in long-lasting immunity…
So, the emerging science suggests that natural immunity is as good as or better than vaccine-induced immunity. That’s why it’s so frustrating that the Biden administration has repeatedly argued that immunity conferred by vaccines is preferable to immunity caused by natural infection… That rigid adherence to an outdated theory is also reflected in Biden’s recent announcement that large companies must require their employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing, regardless of whether they previously had the virus.
Dr. Marty Makary is chief of the Johns Hopkins Islet Transplant Center, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and editor-in-chief of Medpage Today.
Perhaps, instead of being turned away (discriminated against) for lacking a COVID-19 vaccination card, regardless of possessing what is very likely superior immunity to COVID-19, those with natural immunity can present a natural COVID-19 immunity card, so they get the very best tables in restaurants, backstage access to venues, front row seating, and more, wherever vaccines are required for entry by those who seem to lack even a cursory knowledge of history?
After all, in this latest artificial hierarchy we’re creating, logically the superior people are those with natural immunity, so they should have the ultimate access, next come those who’ve been vaccinated, these average people get to go places, but don’t get anything special, and those who are not vaccinated, even if due to surviving cancer or possessing some other underlying condition that disqualifies them from getting the vaccine and therefore their precious vaccination card, or even those who might be concerned about possible vaccine side effects, these inferior people should not be allowed to work, travel, or attend any events.
Perhaps these inferiors could be sent to camps in the name of the betterment of society? Hey, it’s an idea that’s been tried before at multiple (low) points in human history.
Yes, we’re being facetious to illustrate the point.
“Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana
Yes, COVID-19 is real. Yes, COVID-19 is a contagious disease. Yes, COVID-19 can kill, especially those with underlying conditions who should be protected as best as possible. However, the reaction to COVID-19 has clearly been blown out of all proportion and the ramifications of such overreaction will be long-lasting and difficult, if not impossible, to overcome.
Those who have lived through this period (in other words, the vast majority of people) and who are still capable of rational thought, will understand implicitly how easily fear and bad data, especially as amplified, massaged, and repeated ad nauseam via mass and social media, can be used to control even so-called “free” people who, it seems, will cede their freedoms en masse with nary a bleat. – MacDailyNews, December 28, 2020
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” – Benjamin Franklin
The real virus is the panic. #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak @elonmusk
Bravo once again, MacDailyNews!
Thank you for rationally spotlighting the danger of requiring “papers” in order to “be allowed” to do things.
Sincerely,
Free men and women of the world
Wow! Check out all the brainless sheep who down-voted this.
Due to the fact that natural immunity is much better than the vaccine immunity, I’m actually waiting for the day when I actually catch it while I’m young. It’s better to build immunity now so can live our lives the way it should be lived than to wear a muzzle everywhere we go. It’s time we get this herd-immunity going.
Tell that nonsense to the young people who have suffered and/or died. Or the ones who lost parents or other loved ones to COVID.
We’re vaccinated enough and everyone knows it.
We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the virus, then we have the goal. I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it’s a goal, I will tell him he’s out of his mind.
I start every day with CNN and those few channels and I wonder if I am normal or are they crazy. They spread panic. They’ve done it from the beginning.
There is no life without risk, without the possibility of getting sick. People get sick from a thousand other more serious things, and while that’s happening we’ve been talking about COVID-19 for a year and a half.
— President of Croatia Zoran Milanović
Now, there’s a country worth sneaking over the border to enter.
Close the door behind you.
Bye….
There is no door to close.
You first need a wall in order to have a door, genius.
Biden stopped building President Trump’s wall and destroyed President Trump’s winning border policies, leaving America defenseless to drugs, criminals, MS-13 murdered, terrorists, and carriers of COVID because he’s a puppet of globalist establishment leftists who claim that COVID is a greater scourge than the bubonic plague while throwing open the border to a flood of COVID-infected illegal aliens and then shipping them around the country to infect actual taxpaying citizens who, in repressive Democrat-controlled states and cities, aren’t allowed to take a shit without wearing a mask and presenting their vaccination card (while legions of drug-addled, maskless, and unvaccinated homeless shit on law-abiding Americans’ sidewalks and front steps, literally and figuratively).
First Then, always a fount of wisdom.
Clearly YOU’re the genius here.
How do you know that natural immunity is better than the vaccine? I’ll wait…
They don’t deserve Nobel prizes.
Darwin awards, perhaps….
“The real virus is the panic.” – MacDailyNews, March 9, 2020
March 9, 2020. Right at the very beginning!
MacDailyNews. Prescient as ever!
These vaccination cards are nothing more than digital virtue-signaling. “Look at me, I follow directions from experts, even those who’ve lied and been proven wrong repeatedly, even to the point of allowing myself to be injected, regardless of efficacy or the potential for harm. Aren’t I special?”
Look up “Good Germans.”
I’m more proud of my immune system…and my personal liberty to say no, I don’t agree!
Right on, MDN!
Acquiring Covid immunity naturally sounds super risky. I’ll pass, thanks.
Yet acquiring Covid immunity artificially (via previously untested on humans mRNA technology with no long term safety profile and brought to market in 9 months with no manufacturer liability) sounds perfectly rational and sane, yes?
You probably already have it, then you destroyed it by injecting pharma-poison, fool.
Can I still get the “card,” if I identify as vaccinated?
This new feature from Apple could be developed to include all “papers” that authorize culturally acceptable positions and thoughts. What a boon to culture…identifying those being good and those not.
Take the Red Pill, CNN / MSNBC-led sheep.
Round of applause for MDN – unlike other Mac Rumor sites (ahem!) who explicitly disallow any ‘political’ commenting on this issue.
That particular site is full of people praising the Vax passport yet any dissenting voices are just kicked off and branded ‘political’.
But people supporting this divisive policy are what? Non-political? It seems some Mac Rumor sites are practising their own form of suppression of freedom of speech.
Welcome to the spread of North Korea’s versions of ‘democracy’ around the world. And people still think it’s about a virus!! Sheesh!
Yes, MDN’s take is priceless.
Biden administration totally ignoring natural immunity discussion much more effective than vaccines is yet more proof Demonrats want to control every aspect of our lives and do NOT follow science.
My vaccination status is no one’s business infringing on my freedoms…
Show us the study that natural immunity is better. It’s not a given.
My COVID vaccine record has been in my wallet on my iPhone (iOS 14) since May of 2021. Appears in my wallet just like anything else that’s in my wallet, including my airline tickets, credit cards, etc.
Are you all really suggesting getting Covid is better than a vaccine? Sure, if you survive..then get a vaccine you are in the best position. It is unbelievable, really, that people still talk nonsense. Get medical advice from your doctor. Not a tech “news” site.
Obviously you don’t know the survival rate and the age group most vulnerable. See First Then post for the numbers…
Grandpa Dementia can add proof of a cognitive test, as long as one of his babysitters is available to assist.
When the clear logic presented in the MacDailyNews Take is considered offensive, subversive, and bannable by Big Government Leftists working in cahoots with Big Tech Leftists, you know the establishment is corrupt and irrevocably broken.
If you are absolutely bent on a COVID 19 passport, there is a certain logic to incorporate natural immunity data. Acquired immunity through exposure and infection does tend to be more effective than that of a vaccine this is not always the situation, as in the case of tetanus. One of the issues with COVID-19 is the type of immune response from the vaccines, especially with the delta variant. For the delta variant, they do provide a specific Immunoglobulin G (IgG) response once the virus penetrates the cell (exposure and infection) but not a Immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibody response, which would prevent the virus from binding on a cell’s surface (exposure no infection). This is evidenced by the breakthrough cases.
It is these infections and cases that are of concern. The SARS-CoV-2 is an obligate parasite, like a tapeworm, it not to their advantage to killing the host. They just siphon off body resources to function and reproduce and this can lead to the COVID 19 disease. That’s the big issue, a significant portion of the population getting sick all at once. It puts an incredible strain on health resources around the world. There are also economies of scale to consider, with billions of individuals to choose from variants are showing up fairly frequently.
If this disease expressed mild symptoms like chicken pox, the rationale to have super spreader events would make sense to speed up herd immunity but it’s not. There are a lot of unknowns, and a diverse array of symptoms and duration depending on the individual case.
Most importantly, this is an example of a dramatic environmental change, a Gaian shot across the bow to change course, a slap on the wrist for being such a naughty species. There is more coming unless the attitude changes, and whilst George Santayana may have pointed out that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” the ante on the global scale will be raised to “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it…or go extinct.”
I think passports are ridiculous governmental bureaucratic control mechanisms that will encourage factional conflict. Let the emerging markets decide. Just think of the new types of eating establishments that could be on the block, the mask/social distancing restaurants, the mask/no social distancing fast food joints, the no mask/social distancing eatery, while the local pub could rebrand themselves as the traditional anti-vaxxer super spreader establishment, no mask, no social distancing, just great food and service.
Apple should honor whatever one says one’s “vaccine status is”, just like we are supposed to use the preferred “pronouns” someone decides on without regard to their actual biological gender. We should all simply declare we are vaccinated and that is all that is needed. No vaccine required.
Why would I need that in my Wallet app when I am wearing my “Unvaccinated” T-shirt?thehighwire.shop