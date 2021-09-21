Apple TV gets sixteen new aerial screensavers with tvOS 15

tvOS 15 was released this week for Apple TV along with a new batch of Apple’s stunning 4K Aerial screensavers; sixteen slow-mo landscapes in all.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The new aerials feature beautiful shots of Patagonia, Yosemite National Park and the Grand Canyon. There are 4, 7 and 5 videos of each location, respectively. This is a big jump up from the zero new additions in tvOS 14 last year. The new screensavers might not appear immediately on your Apple TV. The Aerials screensavers system only checks for updates periodically, and randomly downloads clips from the available rotation. The best way to try and see the new videos is to go into Settings -> General -> Screensaver and set it to Download New Videos Daily, after updating your Apple TV to tvOS 15 of course. This enables your Apple TV to refresh the set of downloaded videos as quickly as possible.

MacDailyNews Note: You can watch them all of the Apple TV Aerial screensavers, streaming directly from Apple’s servers, via Mayo’s blog here.