Apple releases tvOS 15 and HomePod 15

Apple today released tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 for Apple TV HD (or newer) and HomePod or HomePod mini respectively.
tvOS 15
• For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.
• Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.
• Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.
• Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.
• HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV.
• Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.
HomePod 15
• Select a single or pair of HomePod mini as the default speakers for your Apple TV 4k for rich room-filling sound and clear dialogue
• Media playback controls automatically appear on your iPhone’s Lock Screen when a HomePod mini playing music is nearby
• Set a lower bass level to enjoy music without disturbing the neighbors
• Ask Siri to turn on your Apple TV, start playing a favorite movie, and control playback while you watch TV
• Siri automatically adjusts its speaking level based on the room environment and volume of the user
• Ask Siri to control smart home devices at a specific time like turning off the lights in 10 minutes
• Extend access to HomePod throughout your home by enabling Siri voice control on compatible HomeKit accessories
• Support for package detection with HomeKit Secure Video
MacDailyNews Note: To install the updates:
tvOS 15:
- Setting>System: Software Updates
- Download the latest software.
HomePod 15:
- In the Home app on your iPhone or iPad, tap the House icon.
- Tap Home Settings.
- Tap Software Update.
- Toggle the switch off next to “Install Updates Automatically” if this is your first time updating your HomePod.
- Tap Install if an update is available.