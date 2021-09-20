Apple releases tvOS 15 and HomePod 15

Apple today released tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 for Apple TV HD (or newer) and HomePod or HomePod mini respectively.

HomePod mini works with Apple devices so customers can seamlessly hand off music or automatically receive personalized listening suggestions on iPhone.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

tvOS 15

• For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.
• Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.
• Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.
• Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.
• HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV.
• Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

HomePod 15

• Select a single or pair of HomePod mini as the default speakers for your Apple TV 4k for rich room-filling sound and clear dialogue
• Media playback controls automatically appear on your iPhone’s Lock Screen when a HomePod mini playing music is nearby
• Set a lower bass level to enjoy music without disturbing the neighbors
• Ask Siri to turn on your Apple TV, start playing a favorite movie, and control playback while you watch TV
• Siri automatically adjusts its speaking level based on the room environment and volume of the user
• Ask Siri to control smart home devices at a specific time like turning off the lights in 10 minutes
• Extend access to HomePod throughout your home by enabling Siri voice control on compatible HomeKit accessories
• Support for package detection with HomeKit Secure Video

MacDailyNews Note: To install the updates:

tvOS 15:

  1. Setting>System: Software Updates
  2. Download the latest software.

HomePod 15:

  1. In the Home app on your iPhone or iPad, tap the House icon.
  2. Tap Home Settings.
  3. Tap Software Update.
  4. Toggle the switch off next to “Install Updates Automatically” if this is your first time updating your HomePod.
  5. Tap Install if an update is available.

