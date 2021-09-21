HomePod 15.1 beta 1 redelivers Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support

HomePod Software Version 15.1 beta 1 has been seeded to developers and it’s finally bringing back Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

In May… the company explained that both HomePod and its mini version would receive these functions in a future update.

After WWDC21, nothing was added to the first beta. Then, when the third version was released, 9to5Mac spotted Lossless support on the Home app, which was then removed with a new build.

A few betas later, Apple not only brought back Lossless support, but it also indicated that Dolby Atmos was coming to the HomePod. Close to its RC version, the company removed all references about these two functions and didn’t launch them with the official Software Version 15.

Now, finally, it appears Apple is readying Lossless and Dolby Atmos support as it’s now appearing for everyone that is on HomePod Software Version 15.1 beta 1 as well as iOS 15.1/iPadOS 15.1 beta 1.