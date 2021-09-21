Apple TV+ reveals first look at ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart,’ premiering Sept. 30th

Apple today revealed a first look at the new current affairs series “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” debuting globally on Apple TV+, Thursday, September 30th, along with the series’ official companion podcast.
In this sneak peek, episode topics range from veterans’ care to the American working class, as the series tackles ongoing national conversations that have domestic and global impact.
Jon Stewart takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time on the new Apple Original series, “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” The series explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts, and individuals confronting these challenges. The companion series podcast will expand upon the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes.
“The Problem With Jon Stewart” will debut globally on Apple TV+, Thursday, September 30th, followed by new episodes every other week. The series’ official podcast will also premiere on Thursday, September 30th on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, with new episodes every week (where available).
Hailing from a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+, “The Problem With Jon Stewart” will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.
Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 152 wins and 518 awards nominations.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.
9 Comments
The Problem With Jon Stewart is that he thinks the answer to every issue is more centralized federal government, more taxation, and more spending when, almost always, the solution is less centralized federal government, more local control, strong borders with border enforcement and legal immigration of people who love freedom and have something positive to bring to America, not just a flood of welfare recipients who can be scared into voting one way lest their gubmint check be threatened.
“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help. ” — Ronald Reagan
The Problem With Apple is that they’re too stupid and/or too insulated inside their liberal Kalifornia echo chamber to realize that the king of American late-night television, beating out Jimmy Fallon on NBC, Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, and Stephen Colbert on CBS, is Greg Gutfeld on the Fox News Channel.
We don’t need yet another Dem/Lib/Prog mouthpiece, Apple. We have more than enough, thanks.
A smart company would provide a sane, conservative voice and reap the rewards, but Apple would never do that because they want to contribute to the endless leftist gaslighting and brainwashing, as if we need more of that!
Illegal Immigrants Arrested in FY 2020 Had Average of Four Criminal Convictions or Charges Each
Convictions or criminal charges of the aliens arrested also included 1,800 homicide-related crimes, 1,600 kidnappings, 37,000 assaults, and 10,000 sex crimes, according to ICE data. Further, ICE announced that in FY 2020 they had successfully deported 185,884 immigrants. Of those, 4,276 were known or suspected gang members, 675 of whom are believed to be members of the brutal gang MS-13. It was also reported that 31 were known or suspected terrorists.
Then Biden was installed…
Enough already with the political rhetoric already. Most sane people are sick of it.
You sound like yet another dim Lib who cannot refute anything I’ve stated, hence your boring, lazy, empty response.
We’ve refuted it a thousand times, and what good does it do? Like the flat earthers, they just go find new people to hit the same con with.
You have refuted nothing. Saying you’ve refuted something is not the same as actually refuting it, soy boy.
Go ahead, make the case for more government spending by a federal government that’s $28.8 trillion in debt and counting and whose great grandchildren won’t be able to pay it off, but who’ll likely die a painful death from a Chinese bullet in the default wars which arise from it.
Go ahead, make the case that strong borders with border enforcement and legal immigration of people who love freedom and have something positive to bring to America — not just a flood of welfare recipients who can be scared into voting one way lest their gubmint check be threatened — is bad for America.
Go ahead, make the case that COVID is oh-so-dire and requires multiple innoculations and multiple mask-wearing forever, when your fauxident+ho puppets let 200+K illegal aliens stream over the border and, without testing them or offering vaccines or even masks, transports them to every state to “settle” (i.e. steal, rape, murder, run drugs, foment terrorist cells, etc.).
Go ahead, it’ll be amusing to us thinking people to watch you, a blooming idiot, try to actually refute my points.
tRump lost.
You are a fool.
You’re so stupid that you probably actually believe that Biden won by the most votes ever records and also the lowest number of counties.
Or you’re just another liar.
I can’t help noticing that you didn’t even bother to specify any problems before attacking Biden’s “solution”. Is “less government” the solution to border control? How about ground zero mosques? Or abortions? Law enforcement and courts are… Government! Want less of that? Conservatives always want more government for their own interests, and less for the other guy. Not exactly enlightened.
Confused “Daddy” above drives a Prius with “SOCIALISM” scrawled on its side.