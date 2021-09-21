Apple TV+ reveals first look at ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart,’ premiering Sept. 30th

Apple today revealed a first look at the new current affairs series “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” debuting globally on Apple TV+, Thursday, September 30th, along with the series’ official companion podcast.

In this sneak peek, episode topics range from veterans’ care to the American working class, as the series tackles ongoing national conversations that have domestic and global impact.

Jon Stewart takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time on the new Apple Original series, “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” The series explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts, and individuals confronting these challenges. The companion series podcast will expand upon the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” will debut globally on Apple TV+, Thursday, September 30th, followed by new episodes every other week. The series’ official podcast will also premiere on Thursday, September 30th on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, with new episodes every week (where available).

Hailing from a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+, “The Problem With Jon Stewart” will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

