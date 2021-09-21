Apple seeds first developer betas for iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1

Apple on Tuesday seeded the first developer betas of the upcoming iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 operating systemss just a day after releasing iOS 15 to the public.

iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center (or over the air) with the proper profile installed an iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, and Apple TV.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

iOS 15.1 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. There’s no word yet on what’s included in the update, but there are a number of features in ‌iOS 15‌ that have yet to be released, such as SharePlay, so we could see these introduced in the new software for testing purposes.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, an iOS 15 tentpole feature like SharePlay will be ready for release to the general public sooner than later! Even more hopefully, iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 do not include Apple’s “delayed” backdoor surveillance spyware.

