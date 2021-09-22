CNET reviews Apple’s new 8.3-inch iPad mini: ‘A lovely, speedy little tablet’

Apple last week introduced the powerful new iPad mini — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — in four gorgeous finishes and the reviews have begun streaming in. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.

The new iPad mini is available to order now, and will be in stores beginning Friday, September 24th.

Scott Stein for CNET:

What’s the most improved product in Apple’s lineup this year? It might be the sixth-gen iPad Mini… Now it has the iPad Air’s better display, a USB-C port instead of Lightning, a much better processor and better cameras too. You can also magnetically snap an Apple Pencil right onto the side now… If you think you’ll want an iPad that can be an e-reader and gaming device and casual TV screen and sketch pad and notebook and smart home screen, with some email and social media stuff thrown in, this is a pretty lovely choice… The Mini has grown on me the more I’ve used it. And really, all of its features seem upgraded, making for a lovely, speedy little tablet… The Mini is a great total revision, but I wouldn’t say it’s a must-have… and it’s far too expensive (and limited) for kids. (Or my kids, anyway.) For your family, maybe, it might be worth the upgrade if you’re in love with the design and don’t mind the mini size. But it’s the best iPad Mini, if you ever craved one and have the cash to spend. It’s a lovely little luxury.

MacDailyNews Take: The 8.3-inch iPad mini is the first iPad mini that we’ve ever actually considered buying for our own personal use. It’s now big enough (display-wise; it keeps the same physical footprint but loses the antiquated, space-wasting Home button) and powerful enough handle anything we’re going to throw at it. At $499, the new iPad mini is a tremendous value that will give users many years of use!